Ion Dissonance
Ion Dissonance Biography (Wikipedia)
Ion Dissonance is a Canadian mathcore band from Montreal, Quebec. They are known for their technical style, and soon switched to a more groove based style with the release of their 2007 album Minus the Herd.
Perpetually Doomed - The Sisyphean Task
Perpetually Doomed - The Sisyphean Task
