Werner WehrliComposer. Born 8 January 1892. Died 27 June 1944
Werner Wehrli
Werner Wehrli Biography (Wikipedia)
Werner Wehrli (8 January 1892 – 27 June 1944) was a Swiss composer. He was one of the most renowned Swiss composers in the period between the world wars.
