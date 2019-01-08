AmmoniaFormed 1992. Disbanded 1999
Ammonia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1c4dcd3-78c4-44d8-9ad4-072facd11c82
Ammonia Biography (Wikipedia)
Ammonia were an Australian indie guitar rock band formed in Perth in 1992 as Fuzzswirl. Founding members are Allan Balmont on drums (ex-Dear Octopus, Cherrytones), Dave Johnstone on guitar and lead vocals (ex-Hideous Goldsteins), and Phil Natt on bass guitar. Natt left and was eventually replaced by Simon Hensworth on bass guitar in 1993 and they changed their name to Ammonia. They released two studio albums, Mint 400 (October 1995) and Eleventh Avenue (May 1998), which both reached the ARIA Albums Chart Top 20. Their debut single, "Drugs" (September 1995), peaked in the ARIA Singles Chart Top 40. The group disbanded in January 1999 following a two-month farewell tour of Australia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ammonia Tracks
Sort by
Youre Not The Only One Who Feels This Way
Ammonia
Youre Not The Only One Who Feels This Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ammonia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist