Ammonia were an Australian indie guitar rock band formed in Perth in 1992 as Fuzzswirl. Founding members are Allan Balmont on drums (ex-Dear Octopus, Cherrytones), Dave Johnstone on guitar and lead vocals (ex-Hideous Goldsteins), and Phil Natt on bass guitar. Natt left and was eventually replaced by Simon Hensworth on bass guitar in 1993 and they changed their name to Ammonia. They released two studio albums, Mint 400 (October 1995) and Eleventh Avenue (May 1998), which both reached the ARIA Albums Chart Top 20. Their debut single, "Drugs" (September 1995), peaked in the ARIA Singles Chart Top 40. The group disbanded in January 1999 following a two-month farewell tour of Australia.