Maggie Boyle (24 December 1956 – 6 November 2014) was an English, London-born folk singer, who also played flute, whistle and bodhrán.

As a youngster she joined the Fulham branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. Later she became an events organiser. She was a member of John Renbourn's group Ship of Fools (1988), which released one album on the Run River label, owned and operated by her then husband and fellow group member Steve Tilston.

Christopher Bruce's ballet Sergeant Early's Dream was made in 1984. Six musicians performed English, Irish and American folk songs at the back of the stage, while a dancer interpreted them at the front. The 1994 CD version featured the group Incantation plus the Sergeant Early Band, including Maggie Boyle and Steve Tilston.

She also performed most of the music used in the movie Patriot Games, based on Tom Clancy's novel of the same name. She is mother to Joe Tilston, guitarist of the band Random Hand. Much of the Boyle family continue to make music today, including Ms Boyle's brother Kevin, who released his second CD since Bon Cabbage, to which Maggie contributed, in the summer of 2009. Kevin Boyle also continues to tour and record with his band, Le Cheile.