Szymon Nehring (born September 29, 1995) is a Polish pianist.

Born in Kraków, Nehring began piano lessons at the age of five. He won the first prize in the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition in 2017, and additionally won a special prize for the best performer of a Chopin piece, the Advanced Studies prize, the Junior Jury prize, as well as the Audience Favorite prize.

Nehring has performed with such orchestras as the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, Santander Orchestra, Polish Sinfonia Iuventus Orchestra, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century with conductors including Jerzy Maksymiuk, Jacek Kaspszyk, Grzegorz Nowak, Omer Meir Wellber, John Axelrod, and Krzysztof Penderecki. He currently studies with Boris Berman at the Yale School of Music where he is an Artist Diploma candidate.