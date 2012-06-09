Rhombus are a dub/drum n bass/reggae/roots band from Wellington, New Zealand.

They were formed in 2001 by Thomas Voyce and Simon Rycroft, later joined by Ahmen Mahal aka Imon Star (who departed from the group in 2007 to pursue his solo project 'Olmecha Supreme') and Koa Williams (Roots Foundation Sound System founding member). The band has toured extensively in their native New Zealand along with a few international dates, notably in Japan (2002) and in Australia, playing twice at the Sydney Opera House in November 2004. Over the years they have performed with such acts as St Germain (France), Fat Freddy's Drop (NZ), Salmonella Dub (NZ), Michael Franti (USA), Dry & Heavy (Japan), Trinity Roots (NZ), Gomez (UK) Kora (NZ), Shapeshifter (NZ), Katchafire (NZ) and also performed at the Big Day Out (NZ) 2006.

The band have also given their time to a number of causes including Greenpeace, Tsunami Relief, SurfAid International, the Cancer Society, and the Peace Boat. Their travels on the Japanese-based global NGO Peace Boat have taken them through the Caribbean (including Jamaica, home of Studio One, King Tubby and many other influential dub and reggae artists), with the intent of "spreading the values of sustainability, co-operation and peace through music workshops from a chartered ship."