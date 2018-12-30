Maddie & Tae
Maddie & Tae Biography (Wikipedia)
Maddie & Tae are an American female country music duo composed of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, both of whom are singers, songwriters, and guitarists. The duo was signed to the revived Dot Records in 2014. Their debut album, Start Here, was released on August 28, 2015 and includes the singles "Girl in a Country Song", "Fly", "Shut Up and Fish", and "Sierra". Following the closure of Dot, they signed to Mercury Nashville in 2018.
Maddie & Tae Performances & Interviews
- Maddie & Tae: "It was the stories and acoustic instruments that got us into country music in the first place."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d7dmb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d7dmb.jpg2016-10-26T15:35:00.000ZThe girls chat about their current UK tour and how they got started.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d7dqj
Maddie & Tae: "It was the stories and acoustic instruments that got us into country music in the first place."
