Diunna GreenleafBorn 6 October 1957
Diunna Greenleaf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-10-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1b9b59e-7aca-443f-91e8-2567eac72f37
Diunna Greenleaf Biography (Wikipedia)
Diunna Greenleaf (born October 6, 1957) is an African American blues singer and songwriter.
At the 2014 Blues Music Awards, Greenleaf won the Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female), beating fellow nominees Teeny Tucker, Lavelle White, Trudy Lynn, and Zora Young.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Diunna Greenleaf Tracks
Sort by
Tryin' To Hold On
Diunna Greenleaf
Tryin' To Hold On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tryin' To Hold On
Last played on
Back to artist