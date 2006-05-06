Guty CárdenasBorn 12 December 1905. Died 5 April 1932
Guty Cárdenas
1905-12-12
Guty Cárdenas (1905–1932; full name Augusto Alejandro Cárdenas Pinelo) was a Mexican composer, singer and guitarist, noted as a representative of the cancion yucateca style of music. His well-known works include "Nunca", with lyrics by Ricardo López Méndez. He spent several years in the USA, recording with Columbia Records.
He was killed, at the age of 27, by a stray bullet during a gunfight in a Mexico City bar.
Guty Cárdenas Tracks
