LoisLois Maffeo
Lois
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1b55b75-ee4f-418b-b993-4aa8e688e330
Lois Biography (Wikipedia)
Lois Maffeo (professionally known for much of her career as Lois) is an American musician and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Although never achieving mainstream success, she has been closely involved with and influenced many independent musicians, especially in the 1990s-era Olympia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. music scenes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lois Tracks
Sort by
Shy Town
Lois
Shy Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shy Town
Last played on
Long Time Gone
Lois
Long Time Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Time Gone
Last played on
Lois Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist