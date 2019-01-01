ClémentineFrench singer active in Japan. Born 1963
Clémentine
Clémentine Biography (Wikipedia)
Clémentine is a French singer and songwriter based in Japan. She debuted in France in 1988 with the single, "Absolument Jazz". In addition to many releases as a singer, she has appeared regularly on the entertainment segment for NHK Educational TV "French TV".
Collaborates frequently with other artists, mostly in Japan. Recently she has often collaborated with her daughter, Solita, who is also a singer.
