Lex de AzevedoBorn 14 January 1943
Lex de Azevedo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1b24151-9257-4e43-8abf-dacd4edea14a
Lex de Azevedo Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexis "Lex" King de Azevedo (born January 14, 1943) is an American composer, song writer, pianist, actor and singer known primarily for his film scores and his work on The Swan Princess of which one of his songs was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. De Azevedo, a Mormon, also produced the music for the LDS musical Saturday's Warrior.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lex de Azevedo Tracks
Sort by
No More Mr. Nice Guy
Lex de Azevedo
No More Mr. Nice Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More Mr. Nice Guy
Last played on
Lex de Azevedo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist