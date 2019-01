Juan Fernando Ortega (born March 2, 1957) is a singer-songwriter in contemporary Christian music. He is noted both for his interpretations of many traditional hymns and songs, such as "Give Me Jesus" and "Be Thou My Vision", and for writing clear, easily understood songs, such as "This Good Day".

