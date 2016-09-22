Bossman, aka Travis Holifield or Jimmy Hash, is a hip hop artist from Baltimore, Maryland.

He has appeared on mixtapes promoted by DJ Kayslay who is well known through Baltimore Club music. Bossman began his rapping career as a part of N.E.K (Northeast Kings) where he was known as "Jimmy Hash". The rap group gained a moderate level of popularity throughout Baltimore. Bossman has released his debut album Law and Order in 2004 in Baltimore only as well as Mixtapes hosted by DJ Envy and Big Mike.