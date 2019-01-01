Gottfried KellerBaroque composer († 1704). Born 1650. Died November 1704
Gottfried Keller
1650
Gottfried Keller Biography (Wikipedia)
Gottfried Keller (died 1704) was a German keyboard player and composer in England, at least for the last decade of his life, where he was known as Godfrey Keller. He wrote on the basso continuo.
Keller's published chamber music suggests associations in London with John Shore and other musicians. He died in November 1704.
