(Thomas) Gordon Huntley (20 December 1925 – 7 March 1988) was a British musician and steel guitar player. His early playing career was with the Hawaiian Serenaders in 1959, for whom he played a triple neck Fender lap steel guitar. He converted this to a pedal steel by adding an accelerator pedal from a tractor connected with bicycle brake cable. He formed the Balck Stetson Boys in 1959 with John Derek, the two later playing together in Johnny and the Hounders (later to become The Flintlocks).

About 1963 Huntley teamed up with Nigel Dennis (a Newbury solicitor) to manufacture Denley steel guitars (DENnis-huntLEY). The 1960s saw Huntley playing the "Country" circuit, especially the USAF bases, with bands such as George Brown's Alabama Hayriders, The Saddletramps, Dougie Dee and the Dee Men.

In 1969 Huntley played as session musician on Keith Christmas's Stimulus album, and on Iain Matthews' debut album Matthews' Southern Comfort, subsequently becoming a member of the Matthews Southern Comfort band. In 1970 he played on the band's single "Woodstock", which reached No. 1 in the UK record charts on 31 October and remained there for 3 weeks. In 1970 Huntley also played steel guitar on the track "Country Comfort" on Elton John's second album, Tumbleweed Connection.