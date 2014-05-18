Titãs are a rock band from São Paulo, Brazil. Though they basically play pop/alternative rock, their music has touched a number of other styles throughout their 30-year career, such as new wave, punk rock, grunge, MPB and electronic music.

They are one of the most successful rock bands in Brazil, having sold more than 6,3 million albums as of 2005 and having been covered by several well-known Brazilian artists and a couple of international singers. They were awarded a Latin Grammy in 2009 and have won the Imprensa Trophy for Best Band a record four times.

Titãs started with a rather unusual line-up of nine members (including six lead vocalists): Nando Reis (bass guitar, vocals), Branco Mello (vocals), Marcelo Fromer (Rhythm guitar), Arnaldo Antunes (vocals), Tony Bellotto (Lead guitar), Paulo Miklos (sax, mandolin, harmonica, vocals), André Jung (drums), Sérgio Britto (keyboards, vocals) and Ciro Pessoa (vocals). Pessoa quickly left the band even before their debut album, Titãs, was released. André Jung was the initial drummer, but just after Titãs he also quit and was replaced by Charles Gavin, establishing their classic line-up.