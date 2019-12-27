InteractiveDance group from the early 90s; A. Schneider, J. Lissat, R. Zenker, T. Lützenkirchen
Interactive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1a5c22e-0f85-4b96-94cf-166c86bfff1d
Interactive Biography (Wikipedia)
Interactive is a German electronic music group, founded in 1990. They are best known for their 1992 single "Who Is Elvis" which reached No. 12 in Germany, and for their 1994 cover version of Alphaville's, "Forever Young", which reached No. 7 in Germany, also making the top 20 in several other countries. Interactive released two studio albums, Intercollection in 1991 and Touché in 1995. Their last released work was the 1998 single Fanatic. In 2002, Kosmonova remixed their version of Forever Young.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Interactive Tracks
Sort by
Who Is Elvis (Seventy 7 Mix)
Interactive
Who Is Elvis (Seventy 7 Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Is Elvis (Seventy 7 Mix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Interactive Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist