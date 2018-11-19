The Campbells of Greepe
The Campbells of Greepe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1a4fefd-5f8c-4c59-9bed-5dfbf3f09cbd
The Campbells of Greepe Tracks
Sort by
Horo Mhairi Dhubh
The Campbells of Greepe
Horo Mhairi Dhubh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horo Mhairi Dhubh
Last played on
'S Gann Gun Dirich Mi Chaoidh
The Campbells of Greepe
'S Gann Gun Dirich Mi Chaoidh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'S Gann Gun Dirich Mi Chaoidh
Last played on
Airigh Luachrach Uige
The Campbells of Greepe
Airigh Luachrach Uige
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Airigh Luachrach Uige
Last played on
NA PUIRT CRUINN:CHUIRINN MO BHALACHAN/FACA SIBH MAIRI NIGHEAN ALASDAIR/BAINNE NAN GOBHAR
The Campbells of Greepe
NA PUIRT CRUINN:CHUIRINN MO BHALACHAN/FACA SIBH MAIRI NIGHEAN ALASDAIR/BAINNE NAN GOBHAR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MO CHAILINN DONN OG
The Campbells of Greepe
MO CHAILINN DONN OG
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MO CHAILINN DONN OG
Last played on
BAI U OHO/GILLE BEAG O
The Campbells of Greepe
BAI U OHO/GILLE BEAG O
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BAI U OHO/GILLE BEAG O
Last played on
Seat nan Nighean: Tha Bainn Churidh aig Morag Bheag, Mhorag an Dean thu tighinn, Cairistiona Nigh'n Eoghainn, Ged Thigheadh Fear le Buiale Chruidh
The Campbells of Greepe
Seat nan Nighean: Tha Bainn Churidh aig Morag Bheag, Mhorag an Dean thu tighinn, Cairistiona Nigh'n Eoghainn, Ged Thigheadh Fear le Buiale Chruidh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Na Puirt Cruinn
The Campbells of Greepe
Na Puirt Cruinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Na Puirt Cruinn
Last played on
Ailein, Ailein, 'S Fhad an Cadal
The Campbells of Greepe
Ailein, Ailein, 'S Fhad an Cadal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ailein, Ailein, 'S Fhad an Cadal
Last played on
NA BODAICH: BAT' AN TAILLEIR/HAIGHDEALAN/BODACHAN A'GHARRAIDH
The Campbells of Greepe
NA BODAICH: BAT' AN TAILLEIR/HAIGHDEALAN/BODACHAN A'GHARRAIDH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Campbells of Greepe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist