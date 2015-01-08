Liam HowlettBorn 21 August 1971
Liam Paul Paris Howlett (born 21 August 1971) is record producer, musician, songwriter, co-founder and leader of the British electronic band The Prodigy, and an occasional DJ.
Ruff in the Jungle Bizness (Uplifting Vibes remix)
The Prodigy
Stabbing Morphine
Marius de Vries
