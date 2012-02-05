Spiral Tribe
Spiral Tribe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1a08d95-b8c9-4625-b19e-8ad00e16901f
Spiral Tribe Biography (Wikipedia)
Spiral Tribe, now known as SP23, are a musical and arts collective and former free party sound system, originating from West London and heavily active throughout the UK and Europe during the 1990s organising parties, festivals and raves. They are best known for their involvement in the infamous Castlemorton Common Festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spiral Tribe Tracks
Sort by
Title Unknown
Spiral Tribe
Title Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Title Unknown
Last played on
Breach The Peace
Spiral Tribe
Breach The Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breach The Peace
Last played on
Spiral Tribe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist