The EAV (Erste Allgemeine Verunsicherung, German for "First General Confusion/Uncertainty/'Uninsurance'") is an Austrian band which was formed in 1977.

Nino Holm first established a band called "Anti-Pasta", but it was not successful and it dissolved after three years. Holm then decided together with his friend Thomas Spitzer to create a new band. While they were undecided on a name, they saw a bus stop in a branch of "Erste Allgemeine Versicherung" ("First General Insurance"), abbreviated EAV, and so they came to the name "Erste Allgemeine Verunsicherung-EAV".

They initially faced legal difficulty in Austria due to the (obviously intended) similarity of their band name to that of the corporation "Erste Allgemeine Versicherung". This was later dropped and the insurance company was even known to sponsor them on a few occasions.

The EAV often changed their members. Their members as of today are Klaus Eberhartinger (Vocals), Thomas Spitzer (Guitar, Vocals), Kurt Keinrath (Guitar, Keyboard, bass guitar), Franz Kreimer (Keyboard), Alvis Reid (Bass guitar) and Aaron Thier (Drums).