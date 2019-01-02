David DruryOrganist. Born 1961
David Drury
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c19d05be-9373-400e-8a12-3ccc17258c8b
David Drury Biography (Wikipedia)
David Drury (born 1961) is a musician in Sydney, Australia. He was formerly organist at St James Church, King Street, and has given recitals in Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s and Westminster cathedrals in London, King's College, Cambridge and Notre Dame and La Madeleine in Paris.
Drury won the 1987 Improvisation Competition at the St Albans International Organ Festival.
He has released four solo recordings as well as recordings with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Cantillation.
He has been Director of Music at St Paul's College, University of Sydney since 1992.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Drury Tracks
Sort by
A Song of Sunshine for organ
Alfred Hollins
A Song of Sunshine for organ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Song of Sunshine for organ
Last played on
Fantasy for Organ on the Choral 'Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme !', Op.52/2
Max Reger
Fantasy for Organ on the Choral 'Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme !', Op.52/2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxmm.jpglink
Cantabile in B major, M.36
César Franck
Cantabile in B major, M.36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Cantabile in B major, M.36
Last played on
Danse Macabre - symphonic poem arr. for organ [orig. for orchestra, Op.40]
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Danse Macabre - symphonic poem arr. for organ [orig. for orchestra, Op.40]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in C major (Op.109 No.3)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Prelude and Fugue in C major (Op.109 No.3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in C major (Op.109 No.3)
Last played on
Pilgrims Chorus from "Tannhauser" (arr. for organ)
Richard Wagner
Pilgrims Chorus from "Tannhauser" (arr. for organ)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Pilgrims Chorus from "Tannhauser" (arr. for organ)
Music Arranger
Last played on
Pomp and Circumstance: Military March in D, Op.39/1
David Drury
Pomp and Circumstance: Military March in D, Op.39/1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Pomp and Circumstance: Military March in D, Op.39/1
Last played on
Fantasia and Toccata in D minor
David Drury
Fantasia and Toccata in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
Fantasia and Toccata in D minor
Last played on
Gothic Toccata (feat. Graeme Koehne)
David Drury
Gothic Toccata (feat. Graeme Koehne)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gothic Toccata (feat. Graeme Koehne)
Last played on
A Trumpet Minuet
David Drury
A Trumpet Minuet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Trumpet Minuet
Last played on
David Drury Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist