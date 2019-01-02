David Drury (born 1961) is a musician in Sydney, Australia. He was formerly organist at St James Church, King Street, and has given recitals in Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s and Westminster cathedrals in London, King's College, Cambridge and Notre Dame and La Madeleine in Paris.

Drury won the 1987 Improvisation Competition at the St Albans International Organ Festival.

He has released four solo recordings as well as recordings with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Cantillation.

He has been Director of Music at St Paul's College, University of Sydney since 1992.