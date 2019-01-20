Ladysmith Black MambazoFormed 1964
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
1964
Ladysmith Black Mambazo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ladysmith Black Mambazo are a South African male choral group singing in the local vocal styles of isicathamiya and mbube. They became known internationally after singing with Paul Simon on his 1986 album Graceland, and have won multiple awards, including five Grammy Awards, dedicating their fifth Grammy to the late former President Nelson Mandela.
Formed by Joseph Shabalala in 1960, Ladysmith Black Mambazo became one of South Africa's most prolific recording artists, with their releases receiving gold and platinum disc honours. The group became a mobile academy of South African cultural heritage through their African indigenous isicathamiya music.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo Performances & Interviews
'Homeless, homeless... Moonlight sleeping on a midnight lake...'
