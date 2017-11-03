Fifty Foot HoseFormed 1967. Disbanded 1969
Fifty Foot Hose
1967
Fifty Foot Hose Biography (Wikipedia)
Fifty Foot Hose is an American psychedelic rock band that formed in San Francisco in the late 1960s, and reformed in the 1990s. They were one of the first bands to fuse rock and experimental music. Like a few other acts of the time (most notably the United States of America), they consciously tried to combine the contemporary sounds of rock with electronic instruments and avant-garde compositional ideas.[citation needed]
Fifty Foot Hose Tracks
If Not This Time
Fifty Foot Hose
If Not This Time
If Not This Time
Red The Sign Post
Fifty Foot Hose
Red The Sign Post
Red The Sign Post
Rose
Fifty Foot Hose
Rose
Rose
Fantasy
Fifty Foot Hose
Fantasy
Fantasy
Fifty Foot Hose Links
