The Raphael Ensemble
Formed 1982
The Raphael Ensemble
1982
The Raphael Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
The Raphael Ensemble is a classical string sextet formed in 1982 that concentrates on expanding the representation of popular and neglected works of the quintet and sextet repertoire. Their debut recording of Brahms' String Sextets was selected for BBC Radio 3's Critics' Choice of 1989. They have also performed at the Edinburgh International Festival.
Its members are:
The Raphael Ensemble Tracks
Capriccio (Sextet)
Richard Strauss
Capriccio (Sextet)
Capriccio (Sextet)
Last played on
Sextet no. 1 in B flat major Op.18 for strings; 3rd movement; Scherzo
Johannes Brahms
Sextet no. 1 in B flat major Op.18 for strings; 3rd movement; Scherzo
Sextet no. 1 in B flat major Op.18 for strings; 3rd movement; Scherzo
Last played on
Intermezzo in D minor for string quintet
Anton Bruckner
Intermezzo in D minor for string quintet
Intermezzo in D minor for string quintet
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Raphael Ensemble
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Proms Chamber Music 07
Cadogan Hall
1996-09-02T17:20:24
2
Sep
1996
Proms 1996: Proms Chamber Music 07
Cadogan Hall
The Raphael Ensemble Links
