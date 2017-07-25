Fly Pan AmFormed 1996. Disbanded 2005
Fly Pan Am
1996
Fly Pan Am Biography (Wikipedia)
Fly Pan Am, or Le Fly Pan Am, are a Canadian experimental rock band formed in Montreal in 1996. They release their albums through the Montreal-based Constellation Records, producing and collaborating on works with Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Shalabi Effect.
Fly Pan Am Tracks
