Christophe Sirodeau (born 1970 in Paris) is a French pianist and composer.

He started to compose at the age of 10 and although mainly self-taught as a composer, he later consulted with the musicologist Vladimir Chinayev and the composer Victoria Borisova-Ollas. Also influential was Alain Poirier’s analysis course at the Conservatoire de Paris (1993–5).

His compositions have been performed and recorded by Riitta-Maija Ahonen (mezzo-soprano), Eiichi Chijiiwa (violin), Jyväskylä Sinfonia, Sami Luttinen (bass), Orchestre National de Montpellier, Novalis String Quartet, Jonathan Powell (piano), Nikolaos Samaltanos (piano), Hannele Segerstam (violin), Leif Segerstam (conductor), Pia Segerstam (cello), Souliko String Quartet, Adriaan de Wit (piano).

As a pianist, he studied with Yevgeny Malinin (from 1982 to 1992, including 3 years at the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory), and has been encouraged in his studies by the pianist-composers Milosz Magin, Tatyana Nikolayeva and György Cziffra, by the violinist Vladimir Gutnikov, the actor Innokenty Smoktunovsky and the musicologist Henry-Louis de La Grange. Among his others teachers were Alberto Neuman, Thérèse Dussaut, Olga Lartshenko and Dora Rybac.