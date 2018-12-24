Joseph Spence (August 3, 1910 – March 18, 1984) was a Bahamian guitarist and singer. He is well known for his vocalizations and humming while playing the guitar. Several American musicians, including Taj Mahal, the Grateful Dead, Ry Cooder, Catfish Keith, Woody Mann, and Olu Dara as well as the British guitarist John Renbourn were influenced by and have recorded variations of his arrangements of gospel and Bahamian songs.