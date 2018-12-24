Joseph SpenceBorn 3 August 1910. Died 18 March 1984
Joseph Spence
1910-08-03
Joseph Spence Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Spence (August 3, 1910 – March 18, 1984) was a Bahamian guitarist and singer. He is well known for his vocalizations and humming while playing the guitar. Several American musicians, including Taj Mahal, the Grateful Dead, Ry Cooder, Catfish Keith, Woody Mann, and Olu Dara as well as the British guitarist John Renbourn were influenced by and have recorded variations of his arrangements of gospel and Bahamian songs.
Joseph Spence Tracks
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Good Morning Mr Walker
Good Morning Mr Walker
Won't That Be A Happy Time
Won't That Be A Happy Time
We Shall Be Happy
We Shall Be Happy
Where Shall I Go
Where Shall I Go
Irene Goodnight
Irene Goodnight
We Will Understand It Better By And By
We Will Understand It Better By And By
I Bid You Good Night
I Bid You Good Night
Sloop John B
Sloop John B
Comin In on a Wing and a Prayer
Comin In on a Wing and a Prayer
The Glory Of Love
The Glory Of Love
