John Siomos (July 30, 1947 – January 16, 2004) was an American rock drummer who performed with Todd Rundgren, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, Rick Derringer, Carly Simon, Mark "Moogy" Klingman, Buzzy Linhart and Frampton's Camel.

Siomos played on Peter Frampton's Frampton Comes Alive. Siomos, also known as John Headley-Down, co-wrote and performed on the songs "Doobie Wah", and the hit single "Do You Feel Like We Do" from that album. He also played drums on "Hello It's Me" and other songs on Todd Rundgren's gold album Something/Anything?.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, he died in Brooklyn, New York.