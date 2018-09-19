Bernard BresslawBorn 25 February 1934. Died 11 June 1993
Bernard Bresslaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c188b357-d04f-4882-9da7-1064bba4c912
Bernard Bresslaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Bresslaw (25 February 1934 – 11 June 1993) was an English comic actor, best remembered as a member of the Carry On team.
Bernard Bresslaw Tracks
You Need Feet
Bernard Bresslaw
You Need Feet
You Need Feet
Mad Passionate Love
Bernard Bresslaw
Mad Passionate Love
Mad Passionate Love
