Syrinx70s Canadian electronic group. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1972
Syrinx
1970
Syrinx Biography (Wikipedia)
Syrinx was a Canadian electronic music group active from 1970 to 1972. Propelled by the electronic music compositions and keyboards of John Mills-Cockell, the group broke musical ground with their innovative use of the Moog Synthesizer and their world music inspirations. Their song, "Tillicum", received national attention as the theme music for the television series Here Come the Seventies.
Syrinx Tracks
Ibistix
Syrinx
Ibistix
Ibistix
Tumblers to the Vault
Syrinx
Tumblers to the Vault
Tumblers to the Vault
Hollywood Dream Trip
Syrinx
Hollywood Dream Trip
Hollywood Dream Trip
