BEGIN. Japanese band. Formed 5 December 1988
BEGIN
1988-12-05
BEGIN Biography
Begin (ビギン Bigin,, stylized as BEGIN) is a Japanese pop rock group from Ishigaki Island in the Yaeyama Islands of Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. Their sound contains many elements of traditional Okinawan music, and prominently features the sanshin.
BEGIN Tracks
Garden Interlude
BEGIN
Garden Interlude
Garden Interlude
Elate
BEGIN
Elate
Elate
Velocity
BEGIN
Velocity
Velocity
