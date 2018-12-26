Denis ComtetBorn 1970
Denis Comtet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c184fe42-6c6b-4589-b706-b4f4e5a23aec
Denis Comtet Tracks
Sort by
Hora est for chorus and organ (antiphon and responsorium)
Felix Mendelssohn
Hora est for chorus and organ (antiphon and responsorium)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Hora est for chorus and organ (antiphon and responsorium)
Conductor
Last played on
Alleluia, lapis revoltus est
Caroline Marçot
Alleluia, lapis revoltus est
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alleluia, lapis revoltus est
Conductor
Last played on
Libera me for choir, three trombones and organ
Unknown
Libera me for choir, three trombones and organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Libera me for choir, three trombones and organ
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist