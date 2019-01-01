The Isaacs
The Isaacs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Isaacs are a bluegrass Southern gospel music group consisting of mother Lily Isaacs (b. September 20, 1947), and daughters Becky (b. Aug. 2, 1975) and Sonya Isaacs (b. July 22, 1974) and son Ben Isaacs (b. July 25, 1972), along with John Bowman (husband of Becky Isaacs) as an instrumentalist and songwriter. Joe Isaacs, formerly a singer and banjo player in the group, has left since his 1998 divorce from Lily Isaacs. He now does solo work on a far more localized level.
Thomas Wywrot was a member from 2008 to 2011. Sonya Isaacs' husband, Jimmy Yeary, took his place.
The Isaacs Tracks
He Understands My Tears
What Child Is This?
Is Not This The Land Of Beulah
He Never Failed Me
From The Depths Of My Heart
I Love You More
I Sang The Song (feat. John Prine, Jim Lauderdale, Sierra Hull, Shawn Camp, Alison Krauss, Junior Sisk & The Isaacs)
Carry Me
The Lowest Valley
