Peter GarlandBorn 25 January 1952
Peter Garland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1842dbf-3d6b-44fe-918d-29b9fcaaf81f
Peter Garland Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Garland (born January 25, 1952 in Portland, Maine) is a composer, writer and publisher of Soundings Press.
A student of James Tenney and Harold Budd, much of Garland's work could be considered post-minimal although many of his postminimal works such as "The Days Run Away" (1971) were written in the early 1970s at the same time as the first minimalist works. He is also an expert on American Indian music, and on the music of Silvestre Revueltas. He is the author of Gone Walkabout: Essays 1991-. Garland started his Soundings Press series in 1971 after attending a publishing workshop with Dick Higgins at CalArts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Garland Tracks
Sort by
Where beautiful feathers abound
Peter Garland
Where beautiful feathers abound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Where beautiful feathers abound
Last played on
Apple Blossom
Peter Garland
Apple Blossom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apple Blossom
Ensemble
Last played on
Peter Garland Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist