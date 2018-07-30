Sarah HarmerBorn 12 November 1970
Sarah Harmer
1970-11-12
Sarah Harmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Harmer (born November 12, 1970) is a Canadian singer, songwriter and activist.
Sarah Harmer Tracks
Luther's Got The Blues
Sarah Harmer
Luther's Got The Blues
Luther's Got The Blues
Uniform Grey
Sarah Harmer
Uniform Grey
Uniform Grey
I Am Aglow
Sarah Harmer
I Am Aglow
I Am Aglow
Captive
Sarah Harmer
Captive
Captive
Lodestar
Sarah Harmer
Lodestar
Lodestar
Coffee Stain
Sarah Harmer
Coffee Stain
Coffee Stain
Tether
Sarah Harmer
Tether
Tether
Late Bloomer
Sarah Harmer
Late Bloomer
Late Bloomer
Oleander
Sarah Harmer
Oleander
Oleander
Will He Be Waiting For Me
Sarah Harmer
Will He Be Waiting For Me
The Marble in Your Eye
Sarah Harmer
The Marble in Your Eye
Washington
Sarah Harmer
Washington
Washington
New Loneliness
Sarah Harmer
New Loneliness
New Loneliness
How Deep in the Valley
Sarah Harmer
How Deep in the Valley
Goin' Out
Sarah Harmer
Goin' Out
Goin' Out
The Ring
Sarah Harmer
The Ring
The Ring
The Thief
Sarah Harmer
The Thief
The Thief
It Will Sail
Sarah Harmer
It Will Sail
It Will Sail
One Match
Sarah Harmer
One Match
One Match
Silverado
Sarah Harmer
Silverado
Silverado
Careless
Sarah Harmer
Careless
Careless
