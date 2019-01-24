Johnny and the Hurricanes were an American instrumental rock and roll band from Toledo, Ohio. They specialized in adapting popular traditional melodies into the rock idiom, using organ and saxophone as their featured instruments. Between 1959 and 1961, the group had a number of hits in both the US and the UK, and the band developed a following in Europe. In 1962, they played at the Star-Club in Hamburg, where the Beatles, then a little-known band, served as an opening act. The band continued as a live act through 2005; leader Johnny Paris died in 2006.