Johnny and the Hurricanes were an American instrumental rock and roll band from Toledo, Ohio. They specialized in adapting popular traditional melodies into the rock idiom, using organ and saxophone as their featured instruments. Between 1959 and 1961, the group had a number of hits in both the US and the UK, and the band developed a following in Europe. In 1962, they played at the Star-Club in Hamburg, where the Beatles, then a little-known band, served as an opening act. The band continued as a live act through 2005; leader Johnny Paris died in 2006.
Rockin' Goose
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Rockin' Goose
Rockin' Goose
Rock-Cha
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Rock-Cha
Rock-Cha
Red River Rock
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Red River Rock
Red River Rock
Crossfire
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Crossfire
Crossfire
Down Yonder
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Down Yonder
Down Yonder
Buckeye
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Buckeye
Buckeye
Sandstorm
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Sandstorm
Sandstorm
Thunderbolt
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Thunderbolt
Thunderbolt
Beatnik Fly
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Beatnik Fly
Beatnik Fly
High Voltage
Johnny and The Hurricanes
High Voltage
High Voltage
Ja Da
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Ja Da
Ja Da
Reveille Rock
Johnny and The Hurricanes
Reveille Rock
Reveille Rock
