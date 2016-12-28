JaneFronted by Noah Lenox ("Panda Bear") of Animal Collective
Jane
Jane was an electronic duo consisting of Panda Bear (Noah Lennox) of Animal Collective and Scott Mou. The two worked together at Other Music and recorded and practiced at Mou's house.
We Don't Wanna Dance
Berserker
