Alfred HollinsBorn 11 September 1865. Died 17 May 1942
Alfred Hollins
1865-09-11
Alfred Hollins Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Hollins (11 September 1865 – 17 May 1942) was an English organist, composer and teacher, who was noted as a recitalist in Scotland.
Alfred Hollins Tracks
A Song of Sunshine for organ
Alfred Hollins
A Song of Sunshine for organ
A Song of Sunshine for organ
A Trumpet Minuet
Alfred Hollins
A Trumpet Minuet
A Trumpet Minuet
Triumphal March
Alfred Hollins
Triumphal March
Triumphal March
A Trumpet Minuet for organ
Alfred Hollins
A Trumpet Minuet for organ
A Trumpet Minuet for organ
A Song of Sunshine
David Liddle & Alfred Hollins
A Song of Sunshine
A Song of Sunshine
Christmas Cradle Song (feat. Andrew Lumsden & Alfred Hollins)
Simon Bell
Christmas Cradle Song (feat. Andrew Lumsden & Alfred Hollins)
Christmas Cradle Song (feat. Andrew Lumsden & Alfred Hollins)
Spring Song
Alfred Hollins
Spring Song
Spring Song
Alfred Hollins Links
