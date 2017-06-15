Franco LeoniBorn 24 October 1864. Died 8 February 1949
Franco Leoni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1864-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c17b0373-b1f0-442d-8c6f-953f012f7621
Franco Leoni Biography (Wikipedia)
Franco Leoni (24 October 1864 – Hampstead 8 February 1949) was an Italian opera composer. After training in Milan, he made most of his career in England, composing for Covent Garden and West End theatres. He is best known for the opera L'Oracolo, written for Covent Garden but taken up successfully by the Metropolitan Opera in New York. In addition to his operas, Leoni wrote several cantatas and oratorios and many ballads and other songs. He also worked as a conductor in London, both in the concert hall and in the theatre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Franco Leoni Tracks
Sort by
Tally Ho
Franco Leoni
Tally Ho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tally Ho
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist