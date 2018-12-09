Judith Owen
1969
Judith Owen Biography (Wikipedia)
Judith Owen (born in London in 1969) is a Welsh singer-songwriter. Her first North American album, Emotions on a Postcard, was released in 1996 and has been followed by several additional albums. She is co-founder of Twanky Records with her husband, Harry Shearer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Judith Owen Performances & Interviews
- Listen: Judith Owen in session for Gerry Kellyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r0hwg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r0hwg.jpg2015-05-09T15:15:00.000ZJudith Owen has stared in The Simpsons, and sang with Spinal Tap. He she is in session performing 2 beautiful songs 'In The Summertime' and 'I Would Give Anything'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02r0jbw
Listen: Judith Owen in session for Gerry Kelly
- Judith Owen Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t50wr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t50wr.jpg2014-03-02T15:24:00.000ZJudith Owen sings live on Weekend Woganhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01t51lr
Judith Owen Live in Session
Judith Owen Tracks
Shape Of You
The Best Thing
Hot Stuff
That's Why I Love My Baby
Dream A Little Dream Of Me
Hotline Bling
Judith Owen
Black Hole Sun
About Love
I go to Sleep
Somebody's Child
Never Been To Texas
The Dancing Tree
Christmas With The Devil
Tell All Your Children
Mystery
Josephine
I Know Why the Sun Shines
Send Me A Line
Let's Hear It For Love
More Than This
Aquarius
Mystery (Live In Session)
Arianne (Live In Session)
The Rain is Gonna Fall
Arianne
In The Summertime
Train Out Of Hollywood (Radio 2 Session, 9th Mar 2015)
The Best Things
You're Not Here Any More (live)
