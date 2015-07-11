Lee Katzman (May 17, 1928 – 2013) was an American jazz trumpeter.

Born in Chicago, Katzman played early in his career in big band settings, with Sam Donahue, Buddy Rich, Claude Thornhill, and Jimmy Dorsey. In 1956 he relocated to California, where he played with Stan Kenton, both on recordings and on worldwide tours. In the late 1950s and 1960s he worked with Pepper Adams, Les Brown, June Christy, Med Flory, Bill Holman, Mel Lewis, Shelly Manne, Les McCann, Anita O'Day, Jimmy Rowles, and Sonny Stitt. He died in 2013 at age 85. He was survived by his wife and son Theo Katzman.