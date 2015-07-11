Lee KatzmanBorn 17 May 1928
Lee Katzman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-05-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1751be6-5056-47b7-9684-1ba281279794
Lee Katzman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Katzman (May 17, 1928 – 2013) was an American jazz trumpeter.
Born in Chicago, Katzman played early in his career in big band settings, with Sam Donahue, Buddy Rich, Claude Thornhill, and Jimmy Dorsey. In 1956 he relocated to California, where he played with Stan Kenton, both on recordings and on worldwide tours. In the late 1950s and 1960s he worked with Pepper Adams, Les Brown, June Christy, Med Flory, Bill Holman, Mel Lewis, Shelly Manne, Les McCann, Anita O'Day, Jimmy Rowles, and Sonny Stitt. He died in 2013 at age 85. He was survived by his wife and son Theo Katzman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Katzman Tracks
Sort by
Recuerdoes
Stan Kenton
Recuerdoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwn.jpglink
Recuerdoes
Last played on
I Concentrate On You
Stan Kenton
I Concentrate On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwn.jpglink
I Concentrate On You
Last played on
Back to artist