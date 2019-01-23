The CoastersFormed 1955
The Coasters are an American rhythm and blues/rock and roll vocal group who had a string of hits in the late 1950s. Beginning with "Searchin'" and "Young Blood", their most memorable songs were written by the songwriting and producing team of Leiber and Stoller. Although the Coasters originated outside of mainstream doo-wop, their records were so frequently imitated that they became an important part of the doo-wop legacy through the 1960s.
The Coasters Tracks
Poison Ivy
Yakety Yak
Hey Sexy
Crazy Baby
Three Cool Cats
Charlie Brown
Sorry But I'm Gonna Have To Pass
Down In Mexico
Searchin'
Smokey Joe's Cafe
That Is Rock 'n' Roll
Love Potion No. 9
Just like me
