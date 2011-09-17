Mike GordonMember of Phish. Born 3 June 1965
Mike Gordon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-06-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c172276a-fcbf-4477-894a-f37d1582557e
Mike Gordon Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Eliot "Mike" Gordon (born June 3, 1965) is a bass guitar player and vocalist most recognized as a founding member of the band Phish. In addition to bass, Gordon is an accomplished banjo player, and is proficient at piano and guitar. He is also a filmmaker (Rising Low, Outside Out) and author (Mike's Corner). He has released five solo studio albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Gordon Tracks
Sort by
Why Don't You Do Right
Mike Gordon
Why Don't You Do Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Don't You Do Right
Last played on
Mike Gordon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist