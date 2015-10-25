The FoldFormed 2002
The Fold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c171c620-bb8c-45e8-951e-e5dec6b25e31
The Fold Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fold is an American indie rock band from Chicago, Illinois, United States. They have released 4 full-length albums and 2 EP's since 2006. The latest full-length, Moving Past, came out on October 15, 2013. Career highlights include reaching 20 million views on their YouTube channel, Secrets Keep You Sick was nominated for a Grammy in the category of “Best Recording Package”. Their single "Gravity" from the album This Too Shall Pass reached No. 1 on the CHR Rock charts. The band has more recently written lots of themed music for sports and television. Most notably, the theme songs Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, Chicago Cubs, and several NFL teams.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Fold Tracks
Sort by
Be Water My Friend
The Fold
Be Water My Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Water My Friend
Last played on
The Fold Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist