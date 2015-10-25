The Fold is an American indie rock band from Chicago, Illinois, United States. They have released 4 full-length albums and 2 EP's since 2006. The latest full-length, Moving Past, came out on October 15, 2013. Career highlights include reaching 20 million views on their YouTube channel, Secrets Keep You Sick was nominated for a Grammy in the category of “Best Recording Package”. Their single "Gravity" from the album This Too Shall Pass reached No. 1 on the CHR Rock charts. The band has more recently written lots of themed music for sports and television. Most notably, the theme songs Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, Chicago Cubs, and several NFL teams.