A Boogie wit da HoodieBorn 6 December 1995
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995-12-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1708d03-8a66-46eb-848e-fe0d233ffb39
A Boogie wit da Hoodie Biography (Wikipedia)
Artist Julius Dubose (born December 6, 1995), known professionally as A Boogie wit da Hoodie (or simply A Boogie), is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his single "Drowning", which peaked at number 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut studio album, The Bigger Artist, was released on September 29, 2017 and debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. He later went on to release his second studio album, Hoodie SZN, on December 21, 2018 and became his first number one album on the Billboard 200. He is signed to Highbridge the Label and Atlantic Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Boogie wit da Hoodie Tracks
Sort by
Look Back At It
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Look Back At It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look Back At It
Last played on
Startender (feat. Offset & Tyga)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Startender (feat. Offset & Tyga)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3mg.jpglink
Startender (feat. Offset & Tyga)
Last played on
Timeless vs. Nosso Mambo
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Timeless vs. Nosso Mambo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Timeless vs. Nosso Mambo
Last played on
Pills & Automobiles (feat. Kodak Black, Yo Gotti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
Chris Brown
Pills & Automobiles (feat. Kodak Black, Yo Gotti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq43q.jpglink
Pills & Automobiles (feat. Kodak Black, Yo Gotti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
Last played on
Way Too Fly (feat. DaVido)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Way Too Fly (feat. DaVido)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgpb.jpglink
Way Too Fly (feat. DaVido)
Last played on
Yeah Yeah (feat. Don Q, 50 Cent & Murda Beatz)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Yeah Yeah (feat. Don Q, 50 Cent & Murda Beatz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvk.jpglink
Yeah Yeah (feat. Don Q, 50 Cent & Murda Beatz)
Last played on
Check (International Artist Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds & RAYE)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Check (International Artist Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds & RAYE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzdc.jpglink
Check (International Artist Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds & RAYE)
Last played on
Check (Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Check (Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzdc.jpglink
Check (Remix) (feat. Kojo Funds)
Last played on
Pills and Automobiles (Twerk Clap Refix) (feat. Kodak Black, Yo Gotti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
Chris Brown
Pills and Automobiles (Twerk Clap Refix) (feat. Kodak Black, Yo Gotti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjqdv.jpglink
Pills and Automobiles (Twerk Clap Refix) (feat. Kodak Black, Yo Gotti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
Performer
Last played on
Odee
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Odee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Odee
Last played on
Drowning (Water) vs. Iskaba
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Drowning (Water) vs. Iskaba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069zm.jpglink
Drowning (Water) vs. Iskaba
Last played on
Drowning (feat. Kodak Black)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Drowning (feat. Kodak Black)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zjqdv.jpglink
Drowning (feat. Kodak Black)
Last played on
Say A
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Say A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say A
Last played on
Macaroni
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Macaroni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Macaroni
Not A Regular Person
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Not A Regular Person
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Wild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild
Energized x Drowning
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Energized x Drowning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Energized x Drowning
Last played on
Back to artist