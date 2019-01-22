Artist Julius Dubose (born December 6, 1995), known professionally as A Boogie wit da Hoodie (or simply A Boogie), is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his single "Drowning", which peaked at number 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut studio album, The Bigger Artist, was released on September 29, 2017 and debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. He later went on to release his second studio album, Hoodie SZN, on December 21, 2018 and became his first number one album on the Billboard 200. He is signed to Highbridge the Label and Atlantic Records.