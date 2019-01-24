Anna Maria Friman
Anna Maria Friman Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Maria Friman-Henriksen (born August 1972) is a Swedish singer, known as one of the members of Trio Mediaeval.
Friman studied at the Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo and Trinity College of Music in London, then gained a doctorate (PhD) on modern performance of mediaeval music from the University of York.
Friman has collaborated with, among others, the Gavin Bryars Ensemble, the vocal duo Red Byrd, the Ciconia Ensemble, the Norwegian Soloists' Choir (Det Norske Solistkor), the Estonian NYYD Ensemble, the Latvian Radio Choir, Collegium Vocale Gent, Ricercar Consort and her husband, Arve Henriksen.
With Trio Mediaeval, Friman has released several albums and toured across much of the Western world.
Anna Maria Friman Tracks
Du Ar Den Forsta
Traditional Swedish, Anna Maria Friman, Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediæval
Du Ar Den Forsta
Du Ar Den Forsta
Du Ar Den Forsta
Composer
Last played on
Morgonljos
Anna Maria Friman
Morgonljos
Morgonljos
Morgonljos
Last played on
Jesu, min Morgunstjarna (Jesus, my morning star)
Anonymous (17th-century Icelandic), Anna Maria Friman, Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediæval
Jesu, min Morgunstjarna (Jesus, my morning star)
Jesu, min Morgunstjarna (Jesus, my morning star)
Jesu, min Morgunstjarna (Jesus, my morning star)
Composer
Last played on
O Jesu Dulcissime
Anonymous, Arve Henriksen, Trio Mediæval, Arve Henriksen, Berit Opheim, Anna Maria Friman & Linn Andrea Fuglseth
O Jesu Dulcissime
O Jesu Dulcissime
O Jesu Dulcissime
Composer
Last played on
Al son de los arroyuelos
John Paul Jones
Al son de los arroyuelos
Al son de los arroyuelos
Al son de los arroyuelos
Last played on
Amor Dolçe Sença Pare
Gavin Bryars Ensemble
Amor Dolçe Sença Pare
Amor Dolçe Sença Pare
Amor Dolçe Sença Pare
Last played on
So ell encina
Anna Maria Friman
So ell encina
So ell encina
So ell encina
Last played on
Al son de los arroyuelos (Amores Pasados For 4 Voices & Continuo)
John Paul Jones, Ariel Abramovich, Jacob Heringman, John Potter & Anna Maria Friman
Al son de los arroyuelos (Amores Pasados For 4 Voices & Continuo)
Al son de los arroyuelos (Amores Pasados For 4 Voices & Continuo)
Al son de los arroyuelos (Amores Pasados For 4 Voices & Continuo)
Composer
Last played on
Ingen vinner frem til den evige ro
Traditional Norwegian, Linn Andrea Fuglseth, Trio Mediæval & Anna Maria Friman
Ingen vinner frem til den evige ro
Ingen vinner frem til den evige ro
Ingen vinner frem til den evige ro
Composer
Last played on
Bryars: Lauda 10 O Maria d'omelia
Anna Maria Friman
Bryars: Lauda 10 O Maria d'omelia
Bryars: Lauda 10 O Maria d'omelia
Bryars: Lauda 10 O Maria d'omelia
Last played on
