Coil were an English experimental music group, founded in 1982 by John Balance in London. Initially envisioned as a solo project by lead singer and songwriter Balance (born Geoffrey Burton) while he was in the band Psychic TV, Coil evolved into a full-time project with the addition of Peter Christopherson, a former member of pioneering industrial group Throbbing Gristle who became Balance's creative and personal partner. Throughout the group's existence, Balance and Christopherson were the only constant members; others members and contributors included Stephen Thrower, Danny Hyde, Drew McDowall, William Breeze, Thighpaulsandra (Tim Lewis), and Ossian Brown (Simon Norris).

After the release of their 1984 debut EP How to Destroy Angels, Coil joined Some Bizzare Records, through which they released two full-length albums, Scatology (1984) and Horse Rotorvator (1986). After departing from Some Bizzare, Coil had established their own record label, Threshold House, through which they produced and released Love's Secret Domain (1991), which saw the duo incorporate the influence of the UK acid house scene. Financial difficulties slowed the group’s work in the early 1990s before they returned to the project on releases such as Astral Disaster (1999), and the Musick to Play in the Dark series composed of Vol. 1 (1999) and Vol. 2 (2000), as well as releasing several projects under aliases.