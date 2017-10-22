Martin Smolka
Martin Smolka Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Smolka (born 11 August 1959 in Prague) is a contemporary Czech composer of classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Name Emmanuel
The Name Emmanuel
